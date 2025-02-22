BJP's Vijender Gupta Criticizes AAP's Atishi Over Rs 2500 Women’s Scheme Request

Varanasi: BJP MLA Vijender Gupta criticised Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi's letter to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta seeking time to meet AAP legislature party regarding discussion on the scheme of giving Rs 2500 per month to women of Delhi.

Gupta stated that the Aam Aadmi Party are saying such things in frustration knowing the fact that the BJP government will fulfil its promise. He also questioned the fulfilment of their promises to women in the past ten years.

Speaking to ANI Vijender Gupta said, "... Did you (AAP) fulfil the promises made for women's welfare in 10 years? ... AAP knows that the BJP government will fulfil its promises, so they are saying such things out of frustration. The black book of corruption of this government was exposed, due to which they were removed from power, and now they are spreading baseless propaganda to divert people's attention from that..."

On Sunday, AAP leader and former Delhi CM Atishi wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and urged the CM to meet AAP legislative delegation on Sunday citing a discussion over the implementation of the Rs 2500 monthly scheme for the women of Delhi, which was promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his campaign.

The letter read, "During an election rally in Dwarka on January 31, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the mothers and sisters of Delhi that after the formation of a BJP government, the first cabinet meeting would approve a Rs2500 per month scheme for them. He had said - 'This is Modi's guarantee.'"

Atishi further questioned the government regarding the non-approval of the scheme in the first cabinet meeting which was held on Thursday. She added, "The women of Delhi trusted Modi Ji's guarantee, and now they feel deceived."

Seeking a meeting with CM Rekha Gupta, she wrote, "The AAP legislative delegation wishes to meet you on February 23 to discuss this issue. On behalf of lakhs of women in Delhi, I humbly request you to spare some time from your busy schedule so that we can present our case for concrete action on this scheme." (ANI)