BJP's Kamaljeet Sehrawat Confident of Delhi Poll Win Amid AAP Discontent

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat expressed confidence in the party's performance in the upcoming Delhi elections, stating that the city's residents, who had given Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) two terms to deliver on their promises, now feel disheartened due to the lack of progress over the past decade.

Sehrawat further predicted that the results would surpass the exit polls, emphasising that if AAP had delivered, their performance would have been assessed by the people. He affirmed that Delhi's next Chief Minister would be from the BJP.

"People of Delhi never make a mistake in analysing performance. They trusted the promises of AAP earlier and gave them the opportunity to form government twice. But the plight of the entire city in 10 years could be seen on the faces and in the words of people when we met them. People felt disheartened...So, I think the results are going to be even better than the Exit Polls...Had AAP done something in 10 years, their performance would have been checked. They did nothing, so they would get the results. CM will be from BJP," she said.

Meanwhile, most of the exit polls predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to form the next government in Delhi, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) falling behind, and Congress likely to continue its dismal run in the assembly polls.

Exit poll predictions varied on the margin of BJP's victory. One poll predicted the BJP could win 51-60 out of 70 assembly seats, while two polls forecast an AAP victory. The exit polls were released after voting concluded on Wednesday.

Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 60.42 per cent in the high-stakes assembly elections on Wednesday, according to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The polls saw intense competition and active participation of voters across all 70 constituencies.

As per the ECI data, among the eleven districts, North East recorded the highest voter turnout at 66.25 per cent, while South East had the lowest at 56.16 per cent.

Other districts' turnout percentages were -- Central district (59.09 per cent), East district (62. 37 per cent), New Delhi district (57.13 per cent), North district (59.55 per cent), North West district (60.07 per cent), Shahdara district (63. 94 per cent), South district (58.16 per cent) South-West district (61. 07 per cent) and West district (60. 76 per cent).

The Election Commission is set to declare the final results on February 8. (ANI)