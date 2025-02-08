BJP's Historic Victory Driven by Modi's Guarantees

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party's National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda said on Saturday that people reposed their unwavering faith in the guarantees made of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he said emerged as the biggest factor for the party's historic performance in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI on the day of counting of poll results, Panda emphasized that lakhs of BJP workers had worked hard for months to ensure a win for the party.

"The biggest reason for this history being made is the guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the promises made in the BJP manifesto will be fulfilled. People have unwavering faith in this. And this is the biggest reason that we won and the 'AAP-da' that was imposed on Delhi, the kind of corruption, the kind of false promises, the kind of fights they had every day, there was no name for development. People wanted to change this and our lakhs of workers were working hard for months," Panda said.

He further asserted, "People of Delhi want development. Now the double-engine government is in place here. Conflict-free governance will be there."

Earlier today, BJP's candidate from New Delhi assembly seat Parvesh Verma emphasized that the government that will be formed in the national capital will bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision in Delhi.

Addressing mediapersons, Verma credited the Prime Minister for BJP's performance in the polls.

"This government which is going to be formed in Delhi will bring PM Modi's vision to Delhi. I give credit for this victory to PM Modi. I thank the people of Delhi. This is the victory of PM Modi and the people of Delhi," he said.

With trends for all 70 assembly seats declared by the Election Commission by around 2 pm, the BJP is set to stage a comeback in the national capital with lead in 47 seats while the AAP is ahead in 23 others.

As per Election Commission data trends, Aam Aadmi Party chief and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lost the New Delhi seat to BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh. AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj who contested against BJP's Shikha Roy, lost by a margin of over 3,000 votes.

Former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia conceded defeat from the Jangpura seat, losing to BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marvah by over 600 votes.

Speaking to the media, Sisodia asserted that the people have supported him really well.

"Party workers fought well; we all did hard work. People have supported us as well. But, I lose by 600 votes. I congratulate the candidate who won. I hope he will work for the constituency," he said.

Congress, which was in power for three terms in the national capital for 15 years till 2013 failed to open its its account in the elections.

Polling for the 70-member Assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent. (ANI)