BJP Unveils Delhi Election Manifesto: Focus on Healthcare, Women Empowerment, and Senior Citizens' Welfare

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched the party's 'Sankalp Patra' for the Delhi assembly elections with a key focus on improving healthcare, empowering women, supporting senior citizens, and ensuring better access to essential services.

The party pledged to roll out new schemes and enhance existing ones to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for the people of Delhi.

Bharatiya Janata Party's National President and Union Minister JP Nadda launched the party's Delhi Assembly election manifesto on Friday.

Among the major promises, the BJP announced a series of welfare initiatives for women, starting with the provision of six nutritional kits and Rs 21,000 in financial assistance under the Matritva Suraksha Yojana to ensure the health and well-being of pregnant women.

Under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, the BJP has proposed monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for women in Delhi, aimed at empowering them economically.

To support low-income families, the BJP promised to provide LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to women from such households. The party also committed to offering one free cylinder each on the occasions of Holi and Deepawali.

The manifesto also highlighted the party's focus on healthcare, with a promise to implement the central government's Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Delhi, providing free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. The state government would add another Rs 5 lakh cover for low-income households, ensuring comprehensive medical care.

For senior citizens, the BJP promised to introduce several initiatives, including free OPD and diagnostic services for all individuals aged 70 and above. Additionally, the party will provide Rs 10 lakh health cover and increase the Senior Citizen's Pension from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 for those aged 60-70.

Senior citizens, widows, specially abled, and destitute aged over 70 years will see a pension increase from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000.

In a step towards improving the quality of life in underserved areas, the BJP proposed the launch of Atal Canteens in JJ clusters to provide nutritious meals for just Rs 5.

The BJP also reassured that once in power, the party would continue existing welfare schemes while making them more efficient and transparent, eliminating corruption from the process.

These initiatives aim to enhance the welfare of Delhi's residents, particularly the marginalized and vulnerable groups, signalling the BJP's commitment to social welfare and development in the national capital.

As per the BJP, these initiatives aim to enhance the welfare of Delhi's residents, particularly the marginalised and vulnerable groups, signalling the party's commitment to social welfare and development in the national capital.

Speaking about the central government's flagship health scheme, the BJP national chief JP Nadda promised to implement Ayushman Bharat for 51 lakh people getting health insurance coverage for Rs 5 lakh from the first cabinet meeting itself.

"After forming the govt in Delhi, we will implement the Central government's Ayushman Bharat for 51 lakh people, who were deprived of its benefits under AAP, in the first Cabinet meeting. Besides, we will provide additional cover of Rs 5 lakh," he added.

Nadda has called the manifesto a 'foundation for a developed Delhi,' expressing confidence in winning the upcoming assembly election.BJP national president said that the 'Sankalp Patra' has been made after receiving mass feedback after holding thousands of meetings and getting ideas from constituents."We have received approximately 1 lakh 80 thousand feedbacks. Discussions were held through 12 thousand small and big meetings and ideas were collected through 41 LED Vans," he said while addressing a press conference.

Nadda further hit out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying that a BJP government will investigate AAP's alleged corruption.

"Their (AAP's) Mohalla clinic is a den of corruption and a programme to hoodwink people. Fraud lab tests have been conducted in his mohalla clinic and a scam of Rs 300 crore has taken place. When our government comes, all these will be thoroughly investigated," Nadda said.

He further criticised the other promises that Delhi's ruling party has failed to give, claiming that they were not able to fulfil their promise of giving Rs 2100 in Punjab too.

Calling it 'AAPda's track record, he added, "Let me shed some light on AAPda's track record. They promised to give Rs 2100 per month in 2021. They neither gave it here in Delhi nor Punjab. In 2024, they promised to give Rs 1000 per month. As expected, they did not provide it here in Delhi or Punjab. They failed to give subsidy on LPG."

The Delhi Assembly elections are going to be held in a single phase on February 5, with counting to be done on February 8.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats. (ANI)