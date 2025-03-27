BJP MLA Ravi Kant urges closure of meat shops in East Delhi for Chaitra Navratri, writes to DM

New Delhi: BJP MLA from Delhi's Trilokpuri, Ravi Kant, has urged the closure of meat shops in East Delhi for the duration of Chaitra Navratri, which begins on March 30.

In a letter to the District Magistrate of East District, Shastri Nagar, Kant requested that meat shops be shut during the nine-day festival to maintain sanctity and ensure cleanliness across Delhi.

In his letter, he wrote, "The request is that during Navratri, along with ensuring cleanliness across Delhi, meat shops should not be allowed to open. There should be no animal slaughter so that sanctity is maintained."

He also highlighted the significance of the upcoming Chaitra Navratri and Hindu New Year celebrations beginning March 30. In his letter, he emphasised that the entire Sanatan Hindu community, devotees of Goddess Durga observe these nine days with devotion, fasting, and reverence.

"The entire Sanatan community is a great devotee of Goddess Durga, and the Chaitra Navratri is set to begin on the upcoming March 30. The Hindu community observes these nine days with worship and fasting, celebrating them as Navratri with great reverence as a sacred festival. A special aspect is that the Hindu New Year also begins on the same day. These are the most sacred days for the Sanatan community, and therefore, the Hindu society takes special care to maintain their sanctity by ensuring cleanliness at homes, outdoors, and in temples, along with preserving their purity," the letter read.

Additionally, Kant mentioned that April 6 marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram, which is celebrated on the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. This occasion is also revered by the entire Sanatan community.

"On April 6, the birth anniversary of Lord Ram, the revered deity of the entire Sanatan community, is celebrated, which falls on the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month," he mentioned in the letter.

Chaitra Navratri in 2025 will commence on March 30. Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two- Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri- are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various ways.

The nine-day festival, which is also known as Rama Navratri, ends on Rama Navami, Lord Ram's birthday. All nine days of Navratri are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti. (ANI)