BJP Legislative Council to Meet at 7 PM Amid Delhi CM Oath Ceremony Preparations

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP Legislative Party meeting will be held on Wednesday at 7 pm. The meeting will be held to take the final decision on the Delhi CM Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva welcomed the appointment of former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and OP Dhankar as central observers for the election of the BJP Legislative Party leader.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva stated that the meeting will take place at the state office located at 14 Pant Marg, where the leader of the legislative party will be elected in the presence of central observers. This meeting is significant because it will determine the leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Delhi, ahead of the oath-taking ceremony scheduled on February 20.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said, "The ceremony is scheduled to be held at 11 am tomorrow...Every poor, common people are the biggest VIP and they will be present here to bless PM Narendra Modi and new cabinet. People of Delhi have given their blessings to PM Narendra Modi. These abundant blessings have transformed into mandate. Tomorrow, a historic event will take place in Delhi."

"I think this will be the most historic event in Delhi to be taking place in Ramlila Maidan. People of Delhi have punished a tyrant ruler for his lies, deceit and fraud. Under the leadership of PM Modi, Delhi will head towards being a world-class capital," he added.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh reviewed earlier today the ongoing final preparations for the oath ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Delhi, scheduled to take place at Ramlila Maidan tomorrow, February 20.

The ceremony will begin at 11 am. Lt Governor VK Saxena will administer the oath to office to CM-designate and the cabinet at 12.35 pm.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, along with over 50 VIP leaders, will attend the event. The oath-taking ceremony will be attended by BJP state Chief Ministers, all Union Ministers, and NDA leaders.

A cultural program featuring music and songs will precede the ceremony, around 30,000 guests have been invited to the ceremony. RSS leaders and spiritual dharma gurus will also attend the oath ceremony. Industrialists and celebrities are likely to attend the programme, BJP leaders and workers from other states, who were deployed for the Delhi Assembly elections, have also been invited to the ceremony. Laddli Bahanas, Delhi farmers, and around 30,000 guests have been invited to the oath-taking ceremony. (ANI)