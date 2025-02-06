BJP Confident of Delhi Win, Ramesh Bidhuri Claims Kejriwal Rejected by Voters

New Delhi: After the majority of the exit polls predicted BJP's comeback in the Delhi elections, party candidate from Kalkaji Ramesh Bidhuri exuded confidence for the results and said that the people of Delhi have "rejected" Arvind Kejriwal.

"Arvind Kejriwal has been rejected by the people of Delhi. Just like he was rejected in Goa, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, the same has happened in Delhi now," Bidhuri told ANI.

Earlier today, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit said that the predictions did not potray a correct picture of the Delhi Assembly Elections result as they have underestimated the Aam Aadmi Party.

Speaking to ANI, Dikshit said that the Congress would have easily received 17-18 per cent of votes.

"As per the Exit Polls, the BJP may form the government, but I think they have underestimated the AAP. They have presented the AAP as very weak but don't think their condition would be so bad," he said.

"I am also disappointed in the Exit polls; the Congress would have easily received 17-18 per cent of the votes. Everything would be clear on February 8. Exit polls are sometimes right and wrong also. Exit polls are not showing the correct picture of the result of Delhi elections," the Congress candidate added.

The exit polls varied in their prediction of the margin of BJP victory with one poll saying that the party could win 51-60 out of 70 assembly seats in Delhi. Two polls also predicted AAP victory. The exit polls came with their predictions after the conclusion of voting in Delhi assembly polls on Wednesday.

According to the P-MARQ exit poll, BJP is likely to win 39-49 assembly seats, AAP 21-31 seats and Congress 0-1 seats.

Matrize's exit poll predicted a close contest between BJP and AAP. It said BJP is likely to win 35-40 seats and AAP 32-37 seats. It said Congress can win one seat.

WeePreside exit poll said AAP could win 46-52 seats, BJP 18-23 seats and Congress 0-1 seat.

Votes will be counted on February 8. AAP has dominated the last two assembly polls in Delhi. (ANI)