Bhupender Yadav Welcomes Delhi Election Results, Hails PM Modi's Leadership

New Delhi: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav shared his satisfaction with the Delhi election results, attributing the outcome to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The country is moving forward under the leadership of PM Modi. We are very happy with the results and under the leadership of PM Modi, we will be developing Viksit Bharat," said Yadav, emphasising the continued development of India under Modi's guidance.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders on Saturday met at the party's office in New Delhi as the early trends showed that the party is poised to form the government in the national capital after 27 years.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi expressed confidence in the party's victory in the Delhi Assembly election and said that the final outcome will be "even better and decisive" in favour of BJP. As the trends unfold, Trivedi attributed the party's lead to the trust people have in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promises.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, and party National Vice President Baijayant Panda among others were present at the office.

As per the early trends from the Election Commission, BJP is currently leading on 47 seats while the Aam Aadmi Party on 23. Congress is yet to open its account in the Delhi election results.

Key constituencies include New Delhi, where AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma.

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi have chosen PM Modi's good model of governance and have rejected Arvind Kejriwal's bad model, as BJP crossed the majority mark in Delhi election results in the early trends.

Polling for the 70-member assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has faced setbacks in the last two Assembly elections and has failed to win any seats. AAP has dominated the last two Assembly elections in Delhi, but BJP is looking to break the trend and reclaim power after more than two decades.

The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted Kejriwal over alleged issues with Yamuna water and corruption. Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held rallies, accusing AAP of "damaging" the infrastructure of Delhi. (ANI)