Bhadohi murder case: Delhi Police arrests man fleeing to Mumbai

New Delhi: A 31-year-old man has been arrested at Delhi's domestic airport in connection with a high-profile murder case, police said, adding that the accused identified as Amir Khan was trying to flee to Mumbai when he was intercepted by the crime branch of Delhi Police.

Khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh and a truck driver by profession, was identified as one of the assailants involved in the killing of Yogendra Bahadur Singh, the Principal of Indra Bahadur Singh National Inter College, Bhadohi.

The UP Police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for his capture after he went into hiding in Delhi's Mustafabad. The murder took place on October 21, 2024, when Singh (56) was on his way to his college. Two armed assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on his car.

A special team of the Delhi Crime Branch was constituted to arrest the accused. On January 9 morning, the team set up a trap at the Domestic Airport in Delhi. Around 12:40 PM, Amir Khan was intercepted while trying to enter the airport.

Upon interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the murder, revealing that he had been hired, along with several accomplices, to execute the killing as part of a revenge plot.

Five accused persons, including the main conspirator Saurabh, have already been arrested by the UP Police. However, another suspect, Junaid, remains absconding, with a reward announced for his capture.

Khan was first arrested in 2017 for house trespass, assault, and criminal intimidation. (ANI)