Bangladeshi Woman Deported by Delhi Police After Six Years of Illegal Residency

New Delhi: The Anti-Narcotics Unit of the South West District of Delhi Police has deported a 28-year-old Bangladeshi woman who had been residing illegally in India for six years, violating provisions of the Foreigners Act.

According to Delhi Police, an investigation was initiated following intelligence inputs about her illegal presence in the country.

Upon verification, it was confirmed that the woman, identified as Sonali Sheikh, had overstayed her visa, rendering her an illegal resident.

In a statement, the Anti-Narcotics Unit confirmed her deportation, citing violations of the Foreigners Act.

The woman was handed over to immigration officials to ensure her removal from India in compliance with the country's immigration laws.

Earlier, Delhi Police arrested 11 people, including five Bangladeshi nationals, in connection with an illegal immigration racket. The group was involved in making counterfeit Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and other forged documents through a fake website.

According to police, one of the accused facilitated Bangladeshi nationals by producing counterfeit Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and other forged documents for which he charged Rs15,000.

"Four suspects wanted in a murder case were arrested. During questioning, they revealed that they had come from Bangladesh using fake documents. In Delhi, they contacted a person named Sahil from a computer centre, who made fake birth certificates for them. Delhi Police (South) have arrested five Bangladeshis and six others," DCP South Ankit Chauhan stated.

"These individuals enter India through forest areas and proceed to the nearest town, where they meet a person named Sento Sheikh. He provides them with fake Aadhaar cards and SIM cards. Upon reaching Delhi, they obtain fake birth certificates, which are then used to secure genuine Aadhaar cards," the DCP added.

"We have also busted a website that produced fake birth certificates. The operator of the website, Rajat Mishra, along with others, has been arrested. A total of 288 fake certificates were generated through this website. We have arrested a woman who obtained a voter card using a fake Aadhaar card. The illegal immigrants cross the border with the help of a contact we are currently tracking," DCP Chauhan stated.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor has directed the Chief Secretary and the Commissioner of Police to launch a two-month special drive to identify and take strict action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the national capital.

According to Delhi Police sources, over 1,000 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been identified across the city so far.

The police operation involved door-to-door verification, scrutiny of documents, and interrogations. Special teams comprising local police and foreign cells were deployed to conduct targeted operations. (ANI)