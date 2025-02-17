Authorities Monitor Earthquake Aftershocks in New Delhi, Urge Public to Stay Calm

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said that authorities and professional experts were keeping a close watch and monitoring situations in New Delhi after tremors of earthquake were felt.

He also appealed people to stay calm and exercise precautions and preparedness for all possible aftershocks.

Taking to social media X, the Union Minister wrote in a post "Following the Earthquake tremors felt this morning in and around Delhi at about 5:36 AM, the authorities are keeping a close watch and professional experts as well officials in the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) are constantly monitoring. However, it is advised to stay calm and, exercise safety precautions and preparedness for possible aftershocks, if any."

The Union Minister also said that regular updates were being shared by the departments through different communication channels and social media channels.

"Meanwhile, regular updates are being shared by the department through its different communication channels and social media handles," the post further read.

The 4.0 magnitude earthquake originated just 5 km below the earth's surface. Meanwhile, a 20-25-year-old tree was uprooted at the Jheel Park in Dhaula Kuan, the epicenter of the earthquake.

Speaking to ANI, Caretaker Mahaveer said, "I reported for duty at 9 a.m. today when I saw the uprooted tree. This is a 20-25-year-old tree. This must have happened due to the earthquake because there was nothing like wind or thunderstorms or anything here. Workers said that when they had a round at the park after the earthquake, they found the tree uprooted."

Another Caretaker of Jheel Park Janki Devi said, "We did not find any other damage but just an uprooted tree...The earthquake was felt around 5.30 am; there were very strong tremors. Then it was found that the tree was uprooted due to that..."

Director of the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), Dr OP Mishra, on Monday, assured residents of the national capital that there is nothing to worry about as aftershocks of lesser magnitude are "natural" and will heal by the earthquake of magnitude 4.0 that had struck Delhi early Monday. (ANI)