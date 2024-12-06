As temperature drops in J&K picturesque Dal Lake attracts tourists

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): With temperatures dropping in Jammu and Kashmir, a cold wave in the Dal Lake has ushered in a variety of activities resulting in the increase of tourist footfall.

Visuals from the area showed a layer of fog and mist around the Dal Lake.

This has led to a boost for the hotels, local businesses and the tourism sector due to the high number of visitors in the state.

Bilal, a local resident said that the temperature in the state was expected to dip further and a high footfall of tourists were expected in the coming days.

"The temperatures have gone down and the weather is going to become more chilly in the coming days. There has been a high footfall of tourists in the coming days. We are already seeing a lot of people visit the Dal lake because of the weather here. People come here to even see the snowfall.. it helps the hotels and local business gain a lot of profits..," Bilal said.

Prince Kumar, a tourist from Bihar said that he had come to visit the lake to enjoy the weather.

"We came here to enjoy the pleasant and cold weather. We really enjoyed the Dal Lake ride. Everyone should come here once during the winters.." Kumar said.

The minimum temperature recorded in Srinagar on Friday was 4 degrees Celsius.

Notably, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of the Northwest of India from December 8 which could also result in the winter becoming more severe as per the Indian Meteorological Department.

In winter, the fog makes Srinagar feel like a forgotten city from another time--full of mystery, quiet beauty, and a peaceful serenity that's hard to find elsewhere.

The vibrant life of the city continues in this subdued, almost ghostly atmosphere, where every corner holds the potential for discovery, yet everything seems to be quietly waiting. (ANI)