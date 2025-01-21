Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP's 'Dangerous' Manifesto Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, saying that the manifesto released by the ruling party in the centre was "dangerous" for the national capital and country.

"BJP has released two Sankalp Patras so far, both are dangerous for Delhi and the country. We are constantly saying that we have made education free, if they come to power, they will stop free education and free electricity. Four days ago, in the first Sankalp Patra, they said that they will stop mohalla clinics," Kejriwal said during a presser.

Kejriwal, the former Delhi Chief Minister, said that the BJP would stop education in government schools if they are voted to power.

"In today's Sankalp Patra, they are saying that they will stop education in government schools. They have said that they will give free education only to needy students. I want to warn the people of Delhi that this is a very dangerous party. If you vote for them, your home budget would be so disturbed that you won't be able to live in Delhi," he added.

Kejriwal further said that his party's government has made education free in Delhi with 18 lakh poor children enrolled in schools.

"We have made education free in Delhi. 18 lakh poor children are getting excellent education. They (BJP) will stop free education, medical treatment and electricity if they come to power," the AAP convener said.

The BJP on Tuesday launched the second set of promises for the February 5 Delhi assembly polls with the launching of 'Sankalp Patra' Part 2.BJP Lok Sabha MP Anurag Thakur launched the Sankalp Patra in the presence of other senior BJP leaders from Delhi.

The second manifesto emphasises free education for students in government institutions, and the establishment of a welfare board for auto rickshaw drivers and domestic workers, ensuring life insurance for them. Additionally, the BJP has promised to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate alleged corruption during the AAP's tenure.

A total of 699 candidates are in the fray for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi in the elections to be held on February 5; counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections by winning 67 and 62 seats respectively out of a total of 70 seats while the BJP got only three and eight seats. (ANI)