Arvind Kejriwal Responds to Attack Threat: "God Will Save Me," Amid Delhi Assembly Polls and Liquor Scam Allegations

New Delhi [India]: After reports of intelligence inputs of threat against him, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that God will save him.

Speaking to the media ahead of filing his nomination for the Delhi Assembly polls, Kejriwal said, "Upar wala bachayega (God will save)."

As per the reports, the intelligence agencies have flagged off a potential threat of an attack against the AAP Chief ahead of the Delhi Assembly Polls.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has authorized the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to initiate prosecution against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for their alleged involvement in money laundering linked to the liquor scam case.

The sanction order against these Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders was received earlier this month in a fresh development to the case pertaining to the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22.

The move comes as the two leaders are out on bail in the case as the Supreme Court in September last year ordered Arvind Kejriwal to be released on regular bail as well as Manish Sisodia a month ago in August in cases linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

The development is significant as a special PMLA court in Delhi had delayed the framing of charges against Arvind Kejriwal after he challenged the trial court's decision to take cognizance of the chargesheet in the absence of specific sanctions for prosecution under PMLA.

BJP candidate Parvesh Verma BJP candidate responded to the developments saying that Kejriwal was building his house when the residents of Delhi were suffering from COVID.

"We all know what a big sin Arvind Kejriwal had committed. When COVID was spreading in the whole world, people were dying, at that time he was making the liquor policy...When people were asking for medicines, asking for houses, he was building his 'Sheesh Mahal'. The person who was elected by the people of Delhi was building his 'Sheesh Mahal' but did not provide medicines to the people," he said. (ANI)