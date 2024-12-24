Arvind Kejriwal Inaugurates Booster Pumping Station in Delhi, Promises 24x7 Clean Water Supply

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated the Booster Pumping Station in Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency in Delhi which aims to provide clean water in the local areas.

After the inauguration, Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi reached a local residence of DDA flats in Pandav Nagar, Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency and drank water straight from the tap to check the quality of the water.

Addressing the public gathering, Kejriwal said that it was AAP'sdream to provide clean drinking water to every household in Delhi, 24 hours a day and today this big dream is being realised in Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency.

"Today, I want to congratulate all residents of Delhi. It's a big day today. It was our dream to provide clean drinking water to every household in Delhi 24 hours a day and today this big dream is being realised in Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency from DDA flats Pandav Nagar. I went to some houses and I myself drank water from a tap. It was a clean water," Kejriwal said.

Following the inauguration, Delhi CM Atishi said that a "water revolution" has begun in India, adding that there will be a 24x7 supply of clean and fresh water in the houses of DDA flats in Pandav Nagar.

In a social media post on X, Atishi wrote, "Water revolution has begun in Delhi! After 24x7 electricity, now the promise of 24x7 water is also being fulfilled. Today, under the guidance of @ArvindKejriwal ji, the 24-hour clean water scheme was launched in DDA flats, Pandav Nagar. Under this, now there will be a 24x7 supply of clean and fresh water in the houses here. Here Kejriwal himself went to the houses and drank water from the tap, and proved that he fulfils whatever promises he makes. He has a blueprint to implement this scheme in the whole of Delhi. The day is not far when every Delhiite will get clean water 24x7."

On Monday, Arvind Kejriwal announced that under the Sanjeevani Yojana, the Delhi government will provide free treatment for senior citizens aged 60 and above.

Kejriwal stated that registration for the Sanjeevani Yojana has commenced in the Jangpura assembly constituency, where the AAP has fielded former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia for the upcoming assembly polls.

"Under the Sanjeevani Yojana, if elderly individuals above 60 years of age fall ill, whether they visit a government hospital or a private hospital, the Delhi government will cover the entire cost of their treatment," Kejriwal told reporters on Monday.

Kejriwal further revealed that approximately 2.5 lakh women have registered for the Mahila Samman Yojana within "just a few hours" since its launch earlier in the day.

The Mahila Samman Yojana aims to provide women residing in Delhi with a monthly allowance of Rs 2,100.

The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections are expected in early 2025. In the 2020 Assembly elections, AAP secured 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP won eight. (ANI)