Arvind Kejriwal Casts Vote with Family in Delhi Assembly Polls 2025

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal along with his family cast his vote in the Delhi Assembly polls underway on Wednesday.

Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal and his parents, Gobind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi cast their vote at Lady Irwin Senior Secondary School.

AAP Chief while talking to the media appealed to the people to vote for the development of Delhi.

"My parents were very excited to cast their votes, and they have put in all their efforts to do that. I appeal to the people of Delhi to come out and cast their votes for the development of Delhi. The one who will work for Delhi will get the votes of the public," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Sunita Kejriwal asserted that the people of Delhi will make the right choice and won't tolerate "gundagardi".

"People of Delhi are very intelligent. We trust them. They don't tolerate 'gundagardi'. So, we firmly believe that the people of Delhi will make the right choice," she said.

Polling for 70 assembly seats began on Wednesday morning in Delhi, as voters cast their ballots for the 8th Assembly amid tight security. Voting commenced at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm.

Hotly contested constituencies include New Delhi, Jangpura and Kalkaji.

AAP, which currently holds more than 60 seats in the 70-seat assembly, seeks re-election based on its previous terms 'achievements'.

The New Delhi seat sees a high-profile three-way contest with former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit.

A total of 699 candidates are in the electoral fray on the 70 assembly constituency seats of the national capital.

Delhi has 1,56,14,000 registered voters, including 83,76,173 males, 72,36,560 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 1,09,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities. (ANI)