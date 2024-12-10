Arvind Kejriwal Announces 5 Key Guarantees for Delhi Auto-Rickshaw Drivers Ahead of Polls

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced five pre-poll guarantees for all auto-rickshaw drivers in Delhi if his party forms government again.

In a post on X, Kejriwal listed all the five guarantees which include life insurance and basic needs.

"Life insurance up to Rs 10 lakh and accident insurance up to Rs five lakh for each driver. Rs one lakh assistance for daughter's marriage. Rs 2500 twice a year for uniform," he said.

Kejriwal also mentioned that the government will bear the cost of coaching for children of auto-rickshaw drivers to prepare for competitive exams and the "Ask App" will restart once again.

"We stood with them before and will continue to stand with them in the future too," the AAP Chief said.

Addressing the public, he said, "I am announcing five things for auto drivers today which will be implemented when we come to power in Delhi again in February. First, we will give Rs one lakh on the wedding of the daughter of an auto-driver. Rs 2500 each will be given on Diwali and Holi to auto drivers to get their uniforms made. We will give Rs 10 lakh life insurance and Rs 5 lakh accident insurance to each auto-driver. The government will give fees for competitive exam studies of children of auto drivers."

The AAP National Convenor Kejriwal also visited Kondali and had lunch at the residence of an auto-driver.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal met auto-rickshaw drivers and reminisced about the early days of the party yesterday, when he along with former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia used to put posters on the auto-rickshaws for campaigning.

Kejriwal shared a photo of him and Sisodia pasting the party's poster on an auto-rickshaw and said, "This is a very old picture. When we had just started the party. Manish and I used to paste posters on the back of every auto. Since then, auto drivers have always supported us."

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.

The Kejriwal-led party changed Sisodia's seat from Patparganj. He will now contest from the Jangpura seat. Awadh Ojha has been made a candidate from Sisodia's old seat Patparganj.

In view of the Delhi Assembly elections, the AAP women's wing is organising small-scale meetings in all 70 constituencies of Delhi to directly interact with women and communicate the welfare schemes which the AAP-led Delhi government has provided for women.

Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats. (ANI)