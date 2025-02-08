Anna Hazare Criticizes AAP Over Delhi Election Results, Cites Character Issues

Ahmednagar: As the current trends show Bharatiya Janata Party poised to get majority in Delhi assembly elections, social activist Anna Hazare criticised Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party for their alleged involvement in controversies surrounding liquor and money.

Hazare said he was talking for long time about the importance of "character" of political candidates, but AAP didn't understood and that's why their support was reduced.

Speaking with the reporters, Hazare said, "I have been saying for a long time that while contesting the election - the candidate must have a character, good ideas and have no dent on image. But, they (AAP) didn't get that. They got tangled in liquor and money - his (Arvind Kejriwal) image was dented because of it and that's why they are getting fewer votes in the election."

Hazare also emphasised the importance of proving one's innocence in politics.

He added, "People saw that he (Arvind Kejriwal) talks about character but gets involved in liquor. In politics, allegations are made. One has to prove that he is not guilty. The truth will remain the truth...When a meeting was held, I decided that I would not be part of the party - and I have remained away from that day."

Meanwhile, according to the latest update from the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 11:50 am, BJP is leading on 46 seats while AAP is leading on 24 seats.

Key constituencies include New Delhi, where AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is trailing behind BJP's Parvesh Verma.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is also trailing against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri from Kalkaji constituency. The campaign saw sharp exchanges between leaders of the three parties.

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is striving to return to power after more than two decades in the National Capital.

The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted Kejriwal over alleged issues with the Yamuna water and corruption. Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held rallies, accusing AAP of "damaging" the infrastructure of Delhi. (ANI)