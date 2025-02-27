All previous AAP scams will be exposed: BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht

New Delhi: BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht, ahead of the motion for his appointment as Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, vowed to expose all previous scams linked to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), asserting that past wrongdoings would not be repeated while also expressing gratitude to his party for respecting its members.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Bisht said, "What used to happen earlier will not be repeated. All the previous scams of the AAP will be exposed. AAP means corruption, and they will have to give explanations about their corruption."

"The party always gives respect to its people. I am thankful to them for it," Bisht added.

According to the List of Business of the Legislative Assembly issued on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will move a motion stating, "That, Mohan Singh Bisht, an Hon'ble Member of this House, be chosen as the Deputy Speaker of this House."

A second motion will be moved by MLA Anil Kumar Sharma and seconded by Gajender Singh Yadav. "Anil Kumar Sharma, Hon'ble Member, to move the following motion: 'That, Shri Mohan Singh Bisht, an Hon'ble Member of this House, be chosen as the Deputy Speaker of this House.' Shri Gajender Singh Yadav, Hon'ble Member, to second the Motion," the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Assembly will also discuss the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report titled 'Performance Audit Report on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi.'

The report examines the regulation and distribution of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and foreign liquor in Delhi over four years, from 2017-18 to 2020-21. (ANI)