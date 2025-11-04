Air quality crosses 400 in several areas as haze envelops Delhi-NCR

Noida: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in several areas of Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad has exceeded 400, placing it in the “severe” category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB).

In Delhi, Alipur recorded an AQI of 420, Anand Vihar 403, and Ashok Vihar 370, while Bawana and Burari Crossing also had levels above 390.

In Delhi-adjacent Noida, Sector 125 recorded 345, Sector 116 had 357, and Sector 62 had 323 AQI levels.

The situation in Ghaziabad was even more worrying, with Loni recording an AQI of 420, Vasundhara 389, Sanjay Nagar 360, and Indirapuram 334.

These figures indicate that the overall air quality in Delhi-NCR ranges from “very poor” to “severe”.

Experts warn that prolonged exposure to such polluted air can aggravate respiratory problems, cause eye irritation, and increase the risk of lung infections. Children, the elderly, and asthma patients have been advised to take special precautions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures are expected to fall over the next few days. From November 4 to November 9, the maximum temperature in Noida is likely to drop from 29 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will decrease from 19 degrees Celsius to 15 degrees Celsius.

The IMD stated that light drizzle is likely in some parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday or Wednesday. Officials said that light rain and a change in wind direction may slightly improve pollution levels. However, given the current situation, people are advised to avoid going outdoors during the morning and evening hours and to wear masks when stepping out.

On Monday, the maximum temperature in Delhi reached 31.5 degrees Celsius (about one degree above normal) while the night minimum dropped to 17.2 degrees Celsius (2 degrees below normal). Forecasts suggest the maximum will hover between 28-30 degrees Celsius for Tuesday and Wednesday, and the minimum could fall below 15 degrees Celsius from Thursday onwards once the strong north-westerly winds return.

