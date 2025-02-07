ACB Team Visits Arvind Kejriwal's Residence Amid BJP Poaching Allegations

New Delhi: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team arrived at the residence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal following the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's recommendation for a probe into allegations of bribes being offered to the party's MLAs.

This inquiry order was issued after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed a complaint to Delhi LG saying that allegations were "false and baseless," intended to "tarnish" the image of BJP and create panic and a situation of unrest in Delhi immediately after the conclusion of polling which was held on February 5

AAP's Legal Cell President Sanjeev Nasiar said that the ACB team had been sitting outside Kejriwal's residence for over half an hour without any documents or instructions.

He further took a jibe at the BJP party and said that it was a step taken by them to create a political drama.

"The ACB team sitting here for the last half an hour has no papers or instructions. They are continuously talking to someone on call. When we asked for a notice or authorisation for investigation, they said they had nothing... Sanjay Singh is already at the ACB office to register a complaint... On whose instructions are they sitting here?" Nasiar stated.

"This is a conspiracy of the BJP to create a political drama and it will be exposed soon... No one will be allowed inside the residence till the time they have a legal notice..." he further said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who arrived at ACB's office against Bharatiya Janata Party said that the party was indulged in horse trading and further stated that the party had offered Rs 15 crore to the AAP MLAs and ministers.

"BJP is indulging in horse trading and they have offered Rs 15 crore each to our MLAs and ministers. I am here at the ACB office to file a complaint against BJP," Singh said speaking to the media.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sandeep Pathak said that party chief Arvind Kejriwal mentioned that several party leaders had received phone calls regarding BJP's attempt to poach 16 of AAP's candidates ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections results on February 8.

Speaking to ANI, Pathak took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that it was a "part of their election management".

"It has been known to the world how BJP operates. This is a part of their election management. This has been said on the basis of truth. Many of our leaders have received phone calls. We have even revealed the phone numbers from which the calls were received... After voting people focus on the counting of votes but BJP does all this..." Ahlawat said speaking to ANI.

On Thursday, Kejriwal had alleged that the BJP had called 16 of his party candidates to leave Aam Aadmi Party and join the BJP."

Some agencies are showing that the 'Gali Galoch party' (Referring to the BJP) is getting more than 55 seats. In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates have received calls that if they leave AAP and join their party, they will make them ministers and will give Rs. 15 crores to each of them," Kejriwal alleged.

Meanwhile, the exit polls have varied in their predictions regarding the margin of the BJP's victory. One poll suggested that the BJP could win 51-60 out of 70 assembly seats in Delhi, while two other polls predicted an AAP victory.

The votes will be counted on February 8. AAP has dominated the last two assembly elections in Delhi. (ANI)