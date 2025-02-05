AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj Accuses Delhi Police of Blocking Voters in Chirag Delhi

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the Greater Kailash Assembly seat, Saurabh Bharadwaj, on Wednesday alleged that the Delhi Police were trying to stop people from casting their votes at a polling station in Chirag Delhi.

Speaking to the media, Bharadwaj claimed that the police were putting up barricades and attempting to influence the election in all 17-18 polling booths in Chirag Delhi.

"You have been standing here since morning to influence the elections. Why are the barricades being put up? Which senior officer of the Delhi Police has instructed them to do so? This is all being done to disturb the poor villagers. Malviya Nagar ACP and SHO are openly doing this wherever there is a stronghold of AAP. The SHO even raided our private premises last night," he said.

"21,000 people cast their votes here. The police are doing this in all 17-18 polling booths in Chirag Delhi. People can't come from the metro or the roads to cast their votes. Did Virendra Sachdeva or President Murmu get out of the car 200 meters away from the polling station? There are no guidelines," the AAP leader added.

However, South Delhi DCP Ankit Chauhan said that the police would investigate the concerns raised by the AAP leader.

"There is an exception for the elderly and those who cannot walk. For them, bringing their car inside is allowed. This rule is being implemented everywhere. We will investigate the places where Saurabh Bharadwaj is raising concerns," Ankit Chauhan said.

Meanwhile, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, along with his family, cast his vote in the Delhi Assembly elections. Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal and his parents, Gobind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi, cast their votes at Lady Irwin Senior Secondary School.

Speaking to the media, the AAP chief appealed to the people to vote for the development of Delhi.

"My parents were very excited to cast their votes, and they have put in all their efforts to do so. I appeal to the people of Delhi to come out and cast their votes for the development of Delhi. The one who will work for Delhi will get the votes of the public," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Polling for 70 assembly seats began on Wednesday morning in Delhi, as voters cast their ballots for the 8th Assembly amid tight security. Voting commenced at 7:00 am and will continue until 6:00 pm. (ANI)