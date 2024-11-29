AAP MP Sanjay Singh seeks to discuss increasing crime in Delhi in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party Rajya MP Sanjay Singh filed a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on Friday, seeking to discuss the "increasing crime graph in the national capital."

The AAP MP, in the motion filed to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General wrote, "I would like to draw your attention to the increasing crimes in the country's capital. The Prime Minister, minister foreign ambassadors and MPa both houses live in Delhi. The country's capital has become the capital of crime."

Singh had also filed a Suspension of Business Notice on Wednesday seeking to discuss the increasing crime rate the national capital.

In the notice Singh filed, he mentioned that "statistics from prominent newspapers," highlight an increase in crimes like robbery, attempted murders, and crimes against women and elderly have increased.

"Statistics from leading newspapers of 2024 highlight he worrying situation of crime in the capital. Robbery cases have increased by 23 pc, theft cases by 25.2pc while attempted murders have increased b 18pc," Singh said in the notice.

Adding on, the notice said, "Delhi tops the list of crimes against women among metros. This clearly shows the flaws in the functioning of law and order."

"The increase in crimes against women and senior citizens, and 878 fatal road accidents are a matter of serious concern. Delhi is in panic due to gang wars on the streets and incidents of illegal extortion from traders," Singh added.

He also highlighted the bomb threats in the national capital, calling it a "failure of the security system," when such threats persist in the national capital.

"The recent bomb threats in Delhi in 2024 have brought to the fore fearless criminals who are not afraid of the policies of the ministry and attempt this activity from the country's Parliament to AIIMS, showing the failure of the security system," Singh said.

He also said that more than 1 lakh 70 thousand of crimes have been registered by Delhi Police in the past year.

"The 1,74,253 crimes registered by the Delhi police include murders (308), robbery (1,034), house thefts (5,735) and vehicle thefts (25,140). Despite rising cases of organized crime, the investigation rate rates of house theft (26 pc) and others are extremely low," he said.

He added in the notice, "This makes it clear that the existing measures have failed to ensure public safety." (ANI)