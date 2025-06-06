AAP leaders will face action for scams exposed by CAG reports: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which indulged in "wrongdoings" while in power in the national capital, will surely face legal action on scams which have been exposed by the CAG report, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday.

Addressing mediapersons after a visit to a government school in north Delhi's Haiderpur village, CM Gupta said the previous Arvind Kejriwal government created an "artificial education system" under which even the buildings were so weak that they came crumbling down within two years.

Pointing to the village school's building, built in 2018 and declared unusable within a few years, she said, "Action is still pending on the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports... Their scams have just come to light. Once the law takes its course and action is initiated, only then will the proceedings against them begin."

"What I just showed you was built in 2018 by the respected Kejriwal government, but it was lost after just two years because it was an artificial system," she said.

The CM also targeted the much-touted education model of the previous AAP government and said, "Haiderpur village is a densely populated area, but even today, there is no English medium school or school teaching science. If children from this village or colony want to study science, where will they go?"

She slammed the previous government and legislator for their "failure" to provide an English-medium school with a science stream in the village.

"This speaks volumes about the direction in which their so-called education policy was moving," she said.

Apart from criticising the poor quality of construction of government school buildings, she also lashed out at the AAP government for not making provisions for playgrounds. "There are zero sports facilities," CM Gupta said.

"From security to sanitation, the state of government schools is pathetic. There is a severe staff shortage – including school principals," she said.

The Chief Minister said the BJP government has started the process for filling up posts of principals and sprucing up security and sanitation facilities.

"About 75 CM Shree schools will be developed across the city to give better education to students. These schools will be better than private schools," she said.

CM Gupta also slammed the previous AAP government for launching a Board of its own in the city and maintained that the mistake will be rectified.

She said the move has made Delhi students less capable of competing in other states and seeking admission in educational institutes outside the national capital.

