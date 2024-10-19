AAP leader Satyender Jain offers prayers at Delhi's Jain Temple

New Delhi: Former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyender Jain, who was granted bail on Friday, offered prayers at Jain Temple in Saraswati Vihar in the national capital on Saturday.

"I visit the temple everyday, but because I was in jail, I couldn't come here...," he told ANI after offering prayers.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday granted bail to AAP leader Jain in a money laundering case.

He was arrested in May 2022 in this case and Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted bail to Satyendra Jain.

After court granted bail in a money laundering case, AAP leader and former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain hailed the court's decision, describing it as the victory of truth, "Satyamev Jayate".

Counsel for Satyendar Jain, Vivek Jain said that the trial court has extended liberty and there are no special conditions.

"Trail court has granted bail to Satyendar Jain and said that he ahs a right under article 21 to be not incarcerated indefinitely when the trial has not even commenced. Therefore, the trial court has extended liberty...There are no special conditions...He should be coming out today late evening," he said.

Earlier, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that after Jain's bail, AAP is fully prepared for Delhi elections.

"Well, now Aam Aadmi Party is fully prepared for Delhi elections. Despite all the conspiracies, all the allies came out. Satyamev Jayate," Bharadwaj posted on X.

Satyender Jain was granted bail on a furnishing bail bond of Rs. 50000 and a surety bond in the like amount.

After hearing the order Jain's wife and daughter broke down in the court. The court said that Jain has suffered a long incarceration of almost 18 months.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money.

—ANI