AAP launches 'Revdi Par Charcha' campaign ahead of Delhi assembly elections

New Delhi [India]: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched the "Revdi Par Charcha" campaign on Friday, targeting the BJP and underlining his government's welfare schemes ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Speaking at the AAP headquarters in the presence of senior leaders, Kejriwal announced that the campaign will reach people across Delhi through 65,000 meetings, where party workers will distribute pamphlets explaining six key welfare schemes of the AAP government.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Kejriwal said, "Three days ago, one of their leaders said, 'Vote for us, and we will do everything Kejriwal is doing.' If they want to replicate our work, why not vote for the original instead of the duplicate?"

He slammed BJP leaders for promising free electricity and water in Delhi while failing to implement similar measures in BJP-ruled states. Kejriwal also accused Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Puri of making false promises to the Purvanchali community during the last elections. "They promised proper registrations for unauthorised colonies but haven't completed even one in five years. In contrast, we've given dignity to the lives of Purvanchal residents," he said.

Highlighting the unique challenges of governing Delhi, Kejriwal described it as a "half-state" with power divided between the Delhi government, the Centre, and the Lieutenant Governor. He said, "Our half-government has achieved so much in 10 years. What has their half-government done? If they couldn't deliver as a half-government, how can people trust them with full power?" Kejriwal also addressed criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders, who have called his government's welfare schemes "freebies" or "revdis." He said, "Let people decide--should these welfare schemes continue or stop?"

Kejriwal listed six welfare schemes that he claimed would end if the BJP came to power. These include free electricity with no power cuts, free water supply, free and quality education in government schools, free healthcare through mohalla clinics and hospitals, free bus travel for women, and free pilgrimage for senior citizens. He noted that BJP's 20-ruled states do not offer similar benefits and warned that voting for the BJP would bring back power cuts and higher bills.

"If you vote for BJP, power cuts will return, and free electricity will end," the former Delhi CM claimed. (ANI)