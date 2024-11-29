AAP holds protest in Parliament premises alleging deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MPs on Friay staged a protest in the premises of the Parliament, alleging deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.

The protest was held by AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and other party leaders.

On Thursday, an explosion was reported in Delhi's Prashant Vihar on Thursday. Fire tenders were at rushed to the site and teams of National Security Guard (NSG) commandos Delhi Police Crime Branch, Special Cell and Bomb Disposal Squad also reached. A high alert was sounded in the national capital after the blast.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi yesterday launched a sharp critique of the BJP-led central government over the law and order situation in the capital, likening it to Mumbai in the 1990s.

"Delhi has become like 90s Mumbai, a time when it was dominated by the underworld, as we saw in TV shows and films," Atishi said.

Taking a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Atishi suggested he should focus on the safety of Delhi's residents if he was done with election campaigning. She alleged that extortion calls were being made from areas near the minister's residence.

The BJP and Amit Shah ji have one primary responsibility, but today, there are extortion calls and incidents of gunfire within a 5-10 km radius of the Home Minister's residence. Now, there are bomb blasts as well. Today, Delhi has become like 90s Mumbai, when it was under the grip of the underworld, as we heard in films and TV shows. Businesspeople are receiving extortion calls, and young lives are being lost. I urge the BJP and the Home Minister to prioritise the safety of Delhi's residents once election campaigning conclude," she said.

Referring to yesterday's explosion in Prashant Vihar, the Chief Minister accused Amit Shah and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of failing to uphold law and order in the city.

"A blast occurred near a school, just two streets away from the Prashant Vihar site. Such incidents are being reported daily. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP are accountable for these lapses. In Delhi, the Centre has only one responsibility: law and order. All other matters fall under the Delhi government," Atishi said. (ANI)