AAP government does drama from October 25 to January 25, says BJP leader RP Singh

BJP leader RP Singh on Thursday took a jibe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after Delhi was engulfed in a thin layer of smog as the air quality continues to deteriorate to 'very poor' category. Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Singh said that 1580 cases of stubble burning have been reported in Punjab, and 665 cases have been reported in Haryana. "This year at least 1580 cases of stubble burning have been reported in Punjab and only 665 cases have been reported in Haryana. But, they (AAP) do politics only to get away from the fundamental issues", he said The BJP leader further stated that the main cause of pollution in Delhi is due to vehicles. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided at least 1700 electric buses to the city. The Delhi government engages in theatrics from October 25 to January 25, and then they become inactive. "The main cause of pollution in Delhi over the year is vehicular pollution. The city needs 15,000 buses whereas it only has 4,976 buses of which PM Modi has given 1700 electric buses. Is the Delhi government ever worried about how to facilitate last-mile connectivity? Delhi government had to increase the Green Belt by planting more trees, was it done? They just do drama from October 25 to January 25 and then they sleep", he said. Experts have pointed out that stubble burning, although is a serious issue that needs to be addressed, is not the only reason behind the air pollution in Delhi. Multiple other factors contribute to the menace causing pollution in the city. The issue of the rise in air pollution contributed by stubble burning is a practice of burning crop residues on farm fields, leading to massive emissions of smoke, which is considered very hazardous for air quality. According to experts, farmers resort to stubble burning, because the gap between the two harvests is very small, and the farmers lack the facility to deal with the issue. Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi has already plummeted to 'very poor' quality. According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the Air Quality Index (AQI) of 385 was recorded on Thursday morning. —ANI