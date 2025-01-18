AAP Alleges Attack on Arvind Kejriwal's Car During Delhi Election Campaign, Accuses BJP

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party alleged that former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's car was attacked during the election campaigning on Saturday.

AAP shared a video on their official X handle which purportedly shows a stone being thrown at the Arvind Kejriwal's car.

AAP accused the Bharatiya Janata Party behind the attack and claimed that Kejriwal was attacked by the "people" of BJP candidate Parvesh Verma who was also campaigning at that time.

"Fearing defeat, BJP panicked, got its goons to attack Arvind Kejriwal While BJP candidate Pravesh Verma was campaigning, goons of BJP candidate Pravesh Verma attacked Arvind Kejriwal with bricks and stones and tried to hurt him so that he could not campaign. BJP people, Kejriwal ji is not going to be scared of your cowardly attack, the people of Delhi will give you a befitting reply," AAP wrote on X.

The Delhi Assembly elections are going to be held in a single phase on February 5, with counting to be done on February 8.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party announced that they would launch a scheme to facilitate the renters residing in the national capital with the benefits of a free water and electricity scheme if they return to power.

Addressing a press conference, AAP chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that wherever he goes, renters residing there surround him and say they have received benefits of several welfare schemes but could not get subsidies on water and electricity and hence he would bring such a scheme to provide them the benefits.

The former Delhi CM stressed that the majority of the renters residing here belong to the Purvanchali community and come from poor backgrounds.

On Friday, Kejriwal announced that male students studying in schools and colleges will be offered free bus facilities and a 50 per cent concession in metro fare if the AAP government returns to power in Delhi.

As of now, Delhi has a free bus service that allows women to travel fare-free in all AC and non-AC buses operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation.

Notably, AAP has announced several welfare schemes which they will fulfil if the party returns to power after assembly elections.

It includes 'Mahila Samman Yojana' under which they promised to give to Rs 2100 to women. Under Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana, priests of temples and 'granthis' of Gurudwaras will receive an honorarium of about Rs 18,000 per month, if AAP returns to power. (ANI)