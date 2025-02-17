States & UTs

4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Delhi-NCR Early Morning on February 17

Strong 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Delhi-NCR Early Morning, Causing Panic Among Residents
The HawkT
The Hawk·
🏷 Delhi
Feb 17, 2025, 04:01 AM
Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Delhi

New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR early Monday at a depth of 5 km, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). 


The strong tremors were felt at  5:36 AM. The sudden jolts prompted residents to rush out of their homes in panic.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 17-02-24, 5:36 AM  IST, Lat:  28.59°N & Long :77.16°E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 9km E of New Delhi," NCS posted on X.

At New Delhi railway station, a vendor Anish said, "Everything was shaking...customers started screaming..."(ANI)

Delhi-NCR TremorsDelhi NewsDelhi EarthquakeNational Center for SeismologyEarthquake in delhiIndia Seismic ActivityDelhi Disaster NewsDelhi Earthquake February 17Earthquake February 2024India Earthquake

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...