4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Delhi-NCR Early Morning on February 17

New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR early Monday at a depth of 5 km, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).



The strong tremors were felt at 5:36 AM. The sudden jolts prompted residents to rush out of their homes in panic.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 17-02-24, 5:36 AM IST, Lat: 28.59°N & Long :77.16°E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 9km E of New Delhi," NCS posted on X.

At New Delhi railway station, a vendor Anish said, "Everything was shaking...customers started screaming..."(ANI)