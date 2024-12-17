logo
17-Year-Old Driver Hits Pedestrians in Delhi; 7-Year-Old Grandson Injured

17-Year-Old Driver Strikes Pedestrians in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, Injuring 7-Year-Old Boy and Grandfather
Dec 17, 2024, 05:30 AM
New Delhi: A 55-year-old man and his seven-year-old grandson were injured when a car, driven by a 17-year-old boy, struck them and other pedestrians in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar on Monday.

According to police, a PCR call was received regarding the accident, prompting a swift response. Upon reaching the scene, officers found the offending vehicle, a Santro car, in an accidental condition. Initial inquiries revealed the vehicle had struck two pedestrians, both of whom sustained injuries.

The injured were identified as 55-year-old Rajesh Kumar Kamra and his 7-year-old grandson, Mannat. The family members of the victims took them to BJRM Hospital for treatment.

Delhi Police stated, "On the statement of injured Rajesh Kumar Kamra, a case u/s 281/125A BNSS has been registered." The police crime team examined the scene of the accident, and the vehicle involved in the crash was taken into police custody.

The investigation has revealed that the driver, a 17-year-old resident of the area, was behind the wheel of the offending vehicle. The driver has since been apprehended, and further legal action is being taken against the vehicle's owner. Further investigation is going on. (ANI)

