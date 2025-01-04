14-Year-Old Student Stabbed to Death Outside School in Shakarpur; 7 Suspects Arrested

New Delhi: A 14-year-old student was stabbed to death outside a government school in the national capital's Shakarpur area on Friday following a heated altercation. Seven suspects have been apprehended.

"A 14-year-old student, Ishu Gupta, was killed in a stabbing incident outside the Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya No 2 in Shakarpur, Delhi, on January 3. The incident occurred during the dispersal of students after extra classes," as per an official statement.

According to the police inquiry, a dispute between Ishu and another student escalated into violence. The student along with 3-4 accomplices attacked Ishu outside the school gate, with one of the assailants, stabbing Ishu in the right thigh.

"Immediately, a team of police, Anti Narcotics Squad and Special Staff were directed to nab the assailants. The police have apprehended seven suspects in connection with the incident and are investigating their roles and motives. The deceased's body has been preserved for post-mortem examination," the release read.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)