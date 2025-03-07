Silvassa emerging as modern city, highlights rapid development of new opportunities: PM Modi

Silvassa: Asserting that Silvassa is emerging as a modern city, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the cosmopolitan nature of this city highlights the rapid development of new opportunities in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Speaking at an event in Silvassa during the launch of developmental projects, PM Modi said that Dadra and Nagar Haveli; Daman and Diu are not just Union Terriors for us but our pride and heritage.

"People used to wonder what could be made of a small city. But I have full faith in its potential. After 2014, our government turned this trust into power, and Silvassa is emerging as a modern city. It has become such a city where people from all over the place live. The cosmopolitan nature of this city highlights the rapid development of new opportunities in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. To further advance this growth, the foundation stone for several development projects worth over Rs 2580 crore has been laid in Silvassa. Dadra and Nagar Haveli; Daman and Diu are not just UTs for us but our pride and heritage," PM Modi said.

After inaugurating Phase 1 of the NAMO Hospital at Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, he said that these initiatives will greatly benefit the tribal communities in Silvassa.

"In 2023, I inaugurated the NAMO Medical College. Now, a 450-bed capacity hospital has been inaugurated. Today, the foundation stone for several health-related projects has been laid. These initiatives will greatly benefit the tribal communities in Silvassa," he added.

The Prime Minister said that in the coming years, they are moving ahead with the target of opening 25,000 Jan Aushadi Kendras across the country.

"So far, the government has sold over Rs 6,400 crore worth of affordable medicines, which has led to estimated savings of over Rs 30,000 crore for beneficiaries," he said.

He highlighted the Union government schemes including the PM Jan Dhan Yojana and said that the success of the schemes has instilled trust among the people.

"With the One Nation, One Ration Card scheme, every person got guaranteed access to food. The Jal Jeevan Mission ensures clean water, while BharatNet has improved digital connectivity. The PM Jan Dhan Yojana has connected every household with banking services. The success of these schemes has instilled trust among the people, and the positive changes brought about by these government initiatives have shown effective results," he said.

The Prime Minister further said, "Earlier, I used to be happy to see that four languages including Hindi, Marathi, English and Gujarati are the mediums of studies here. Now, it makes me proud that even in primary and junior schools - the children are getting education in smart classes."

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 2,587 crore for the UT at Silvassa of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. (ANI)