Voting Begins for First Phase of Chhattisgarh Panchayat Elections on February 17

Raipur: Voting for the first phase of the three tier panchayat elections is being held in 53 blocks of Chhattisgarh on Monday.

Visuals from a polling station of Nimora village showed people casting their votes.

In January, the Chhattisgarh Election Commission announced that the three-tier panchayat elections will take place in three phases on February 17, 20, and 23, with results to be announced on February 18, 21, and 24, respectively.

On February 15, the Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda congratulated the CM Vishnu Deo Sai and the workers of the party on their victory in the Chhattisgarh civic polls.

BJP won mayoral posts in all ten municipal corporations and the post of chairperson in 35 municipal councils and 81 Nagar panchayats

He stated that this "historic victory" reflects people's faith in the public welfare schemes implemented under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

In a celebratory message on social media post-X, Nadda said, "I heartily congratulate the Chief Minister @vishnudsai ji, State President @KiranDeoBJP ji and all the workers of BJP Chhattisgarh on the massive victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Chhattisgarh urban body elections."

"This historic victory is a symbol of the unwavering faith of the people of the state in the public welfare and tribal-friendly schemes being implemented by the double-engine government under the guidance of the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji," Nadda said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai claimed that their candidates had won all ten seats. "This is a historic day for Chhattisgarh BJP and the state govt...BJP has got a historic win in Chhattisgarh Civic Polls, our candidates won all 10 seats with a huge margin."

"Congress has been wiped clean in the civic polls, they did not win even a single seat...we want to thank all the voters for having faith in BJP and PM Modi...," he said.

Elections to 173 urban bodies, including 10 municipal corporations, 49 municipal councils and 114 Nagar Panchayats, were held on February 11. (ANI)