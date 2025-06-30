Tenure of Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain extended for 3 months

Raipur: In a surprise turn of events, the Chhattisgarh government has decided to extend the tenure of Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, who was to retire on Monday.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai at Mahanadi Bhawan in Raipur, following approval from the central government earlier in the day, government sources said.

A formal announcement will be made soon. This is the first time a chief secretary rank officer has been given an extension in Chhattisgarh. He has been given an extension for a period of three months.

Jain, a 1989-batch IAS officer, was slated to receive a formal farewell on Monday, marking the end of his tenure as the state’s top bureaucrat. However, with the Centre granting permission for an extension, the cabinet swiftly endorsed the proposal, allowing him to continue in office until further notice. This move has temporarily paused the succession race for the coveted post of Chief Secretary.

Had Jain retired as scheduled, senior IAS officers Subrat Sahu and Manoj Kumar Pingua were considered the leading contenders to become the 13th Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh. While Sahu, a 1992-batch officer, was reportedly the frontrunner, Pingua’s name had also gained traction in administrative circles.

Pingua, currently serving as Additional Chief Secretary, holds charge of key departments including Home, Jail, Forest, Health and Family Welfare, and Medical Education. He is also the President of the Chhattisgarh IAS Association.

The cabinet meeting also touched upon the possibility of an upcoming reshuffle, with discussions underway about inducting new ministers into the state cabinet.

On Sunday evening, Chief Minister Sai met Governor Ramen Deka at Raj Bhavan. While the official statement described the meeting as a discussion on matters of state interest, political observers believe it may have included deliberations on the cabinet expansion.

Jain’s extension is being viewed as a move to maintain administrative continuity amid ongoing policy transitions under the BJP-led government.

--IANS