Monsoon session of Chhattisgarh Assembly to start on July 14

Raipur, June 17 (IANS) The Monsoon Session of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will commence on July 14, signalling an important phase in the state's ongoing legislative affairs.

Scheduled to run until July 18, the session will comprise a total of five sittings. This will be the sixth Monsoon Session of the current Assembly and is expected to be the final one held in the existing Assembly building in Raipur, as the new legislative complex in Nava Raipur nears completion. The session is anticipated to be politically charged, with both the ruling and opposition parties preparing to raise critical issues.

The opposition, particularly the Congress party, is expected to mount a strong challenge to the BJP-led government, focusing on what it describes as 17 months of administrative shortcomings. Key issues, including agriculture, fertiliser shortages, law and order concerns, rationalisation of schools and the overall performance of the government since taking office, are likely to dominate the discussions during the session.

In preparation for the session, legislators have submitted a substantial number of questions, many of which have been filed through the Assembly’s digital portal. This shift to a more digital format has reportedly increased legislative engagement and efficiency, with members actively participating in the question-and-answer process.

The Monsoon Session will also serve as a symbolic transition, as it is expected to be the last held in the current Assembly premises. The new building in Sector-19 of Nava Raipur, spread across 51 acres and designed to accommodate up to 200 legislators, is slated to be inaugurated later this year. The upcoming Winter Session is likely to be held in this new facility, ushering in a new era of legislative proceedings in the state.

Over 95 per cent of the construction work of the new Vidhan Sabha complex has been completed, and the building is expected to be fully ready by September. The relocation of the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat is also scheduled to take place between September and October. The new complex has been designed with three primary sections: the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, the Vidhan Sabha Sadan, and the Central Hall Complex. It is being constructed to accommodate up to 200 Members of the Legislative Assembly, with modern facilities and infrastructure to support legislative functions.

Following the formation of Chhattisgarh, the first session of the state’s Legislative Assembly was held on December 14, 2000, in the Jashpur Hall of Rajkumar College, Raipur. That venue served as a temporary arrangement. For the second session, the government redesigned a building in Baraunda, and from February 27, 2001, the Assembly began functioning from the newly constructed Vidhan Sabha premises.

