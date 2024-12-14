Chhattisgarh’s Sukma Village Puvarti Gets Solar-Powered TV Sets, Marking a New Era of Development and Connectivity

Sukma (Chhattisgarh): In a landmark development, Puvarti, an extremely Maoist-affected and remote village in Sukma district at the southernmost tip of Chhattisgarh, witnessed the arrival of a new ray of progress. For the first time since India's independence, the residents of this village watched national and international news, serials, and local films on Doordarshan using a solar powered TV set.

Children, women, and elderly villagers from Puvarti eagerly gathered around TV sets to watch programs for hours.

This initiative marks a significant step toward rapid development in Maoist-affected areas, bringing positive changes to remote villages like Puvarti, Silger, and Tekalgudiyum. Such initiatives are scripting a new chapter of development and peace in these regions.

On this historic occasion, children from the village watched educational programs and cartoons with visible joy and excitement. Their faces reflected curiosity and a thirst for learning. This initiative is a major stride toward rural development.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai, the Chhattisgarh government has launched the Niyad Nellanar Yojana to promote development and extend the benefits of welfare schemes to the remotest villages. The main objective of the initiative is to ensure 100% implementation of central and state government schemes in these areas.

Through the Chhattisgarh State Renewable Energy Development Agency (CREDA), solar-powered appliances such as lights and fans were distributed to families in Puvarti. Additionally, Doordarshan TV sets were installed in Puvarti, Tekalgudiyum, and Silger, with two sets in each village. This initiative has addressed the issue of power shortages and liberated villagers from darkness.

Villagers expressed their delight, stating that the solar fans would provide much-needed relief in the summer. The installation of TV sets and solar-powered appliances has brought a sense of hope and transformation to their lives.

Banjam Madgu from Niyad Nellanar, and Bandipara in Puvarti, shared her joy: "We never imagined having TVs in our village. Watching news, serials, and films for the first time feels like being connected to the world. The solar lights and fans will brighten our nights and ease the heat. This is nothing short of a miracle for us."

Youth from the village, including Nuppo Hadma from Tumalpara in Puvarti, added, "Studying at night will now be easier with the help of solar lights. The educational programs on Doordarshan will provide valuable information to the children."

District Collector Devesh Kumar Dhruv highlighted that delivering solar-powered appliances to remote and Maoist-affected villages like Puvarti is a significant step toward development. He emphasized that these efforts are not only meeting the basic needs of villagers but also promoting sustainable energy and environmental conservation.

Sukma district, home to a tribal population, has always been committed to forest and environmental protection. The distribution of solar-powered appliances is not only reducing dependency on conventional electricity but also encouraging environmental conservation. The use of renewable energy is a step toward reducing pollution and setting an example for sustainable development. (ANI)