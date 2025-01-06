Chhattisgarh Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar's Murder: Dy CM Vijay Sharma Demands Probe into Conspiracy

New Delhi: An eleven-member SIT probe is investigating the murder of Chhattisgarh journalist Mukesh Chandrakar.

Four arrests have been made so far but the reason behind such a heinous crime is still to be found.

While speaking to ANI, Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma emphasised on bringing the actual reason behind such crime to the fore. He said, "It must have been so painful for him. The law and order situation across the state is under control but the reason and conspiracy behind the murder should be found out."

He further added, "Mukesh Chandrakar was one of my favourite journalists and was also a very bright journalist. It is very sad the way he has been murdered. Police arrested three criminals earlier and fourth one, key accused in this case has also been arrested from Hyderabad and brought to Bijapur. Their accounts and unauthorised addresses have been sealed and the investigation is underway. An 11-member SIT probe is underway in this murder case."

Earlier, police arrested the main suspect in journalist Mukesh Chandrakar's murder case. The suspect had been on the run since the crime and has now been detained, an official said. According to the Bastar Police, the accused identified as Suresh Chandrakar, was apprehended in Hyderabad on Sunday night by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Authorities are currently questioning him.

Mukesh Chandrakar was brutally murdered, and his body was found in a septic tank on the property of private contractor Suresh Chandrakar. Police have already arrested three individuals--Ritesh Chandrakar, Dinesh Chandrakar, and Mahendra--in connection with the murder. The search for a Bijapur-based journalist, who had been missing since January 1, ended tragically when his body was found in a septic tank on the premises of a private contractor in the district on Friday.

Mukesh Chandrakar was one of the interlocutors who played a key role in the release of a CRPF constable abducted by Naxals after an encounter in Bijapur in 2021. He was actively covering Naxal attacks, encounters, and other issues in Bastar. (ANI)