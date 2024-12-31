Chhattisgarh Deputy CM: Development Reaches Maoist-Affected Puvarti Village with First Solar TV Installation

Sukma: After remote Maoist-affected Puvarti village of Sukma district received its first television, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma asserted that now the development will reach every village of the state, irrespective of the Naxalites putting efforts to cut off the villages from the whole world.

"They (Naxalites) kept the village cut off from the whole world. They do not want electricity, water, roads, Anganwadi, schools, hospitals, or mobile towers to come to the village. Now none of that will happen, everything will be under control and the Ganga of development will reach every village," Sharma told ANI.

Purvarti village of Sukma, located in the Bastar region of Chhatisgarh, is infamous for being the home of top Naxalite leaders and heightened Naxalite activities.

Deputy CM Sharma highlighted the government's efforts for the region's development, stating that electricity and TV have now reached the area. Additionally, locals are being provided with their Aadhar cards and bank accounts are being opened for them.

Vijay Sharma said, "...Today electricity has reached, TV has reached. The children are watching TV, there are ration shops, their Aadhar cards are being made, bank accounts are being opened..."

Villagers have expressed their delight over this decision with one of the local resident of Puvarti saying that the government has done a good work and now everything is good and children are happy.

"We watch news and movies. Everything is good. Children are happy, they also watch the TV. The government has done good (work), " said a local.

In a landmark development, Puvarti, an extremely Maoist-affected and remote village in Sukma district at the southernmost tip of Chhattisgarh, witnessed the arrival of a new ray of progress. For the first time since India's independence, the residents of this village watched national and international news, serials, and local films on Doordarshan using a solar powered TV set.

The Chhattisgarh government has launched the Niyad Nellanar Yojana to promote development and extend the benefits of welfare schemes to the remotest villages. The main objective of the initiative is to ensure 100% implementation of central and state government schemes in these areas.

Through the Chhattisgarh State Renewable Energy Development Agency (CREDA), solar-powered appliances such as lights and fans were distributed to families in Puvarti. Additionally, Doordarshan TV sets were installed in Puvarti, Tekalgudiyum, and Silger, with two sets in each village.

The distribution of solar-powered appliances is not only reducing dependency on conventional electricity but also encouraging environmental conservation. The use of renewable energy is a step toward reducing pollution and setting an example for sustainable development. (ANI)