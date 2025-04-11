Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai lays foundation stone of state's first semiconductor plant

Nava Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday laid the foundation stone for the country's first Ultra-edge technology-based Gallium Nitride (GaN)-based semiconductor fabrication unit in Nava Raipur.

Managing Director of Polymatech Electronics Limited Eswara Rao Nandam during the event announced an additional investment of Rs 10,000 crore in Chhattisgarh. He said that commercial production from the plant will start in April- May 2026.

Developed by Polymatech Electronics Limited with an investment of Rs 1,143 crore, the state-of-the-art facility will producDuring the event, e high-frequency GaN chips designed to operate between 5.925 GHz and 13.75 GHz (Nodes N102-104), catering to advanced 5G and 6G telecommunications infrastructure and marking a major milestone in India's technological journey.

The project is expected to create significant employment opportunities for local talent while attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and boosting regional economic development. Its biggest social impact will be seen in Bastar and other Naxal-affected areas, where youth will be linked to this modern industry by giving them technical training.

The plant aims to manufacture 10 billion chips annually by 2030, with the potential to generate thousands of direct jobs and lakhs of indirect employment opportunities.

It directly supports the Government of India's 'Make in India' and 'Digital India' initiatives by reducing dependency on imported semiconductors and promoting domestic innovation.

"This isn't just a plant; it's the identity of the new Chhattisgarh," said CM Vishnu Deo Sai. "Our aim is not only to attract investments but to ensure that youth from tribal, rural, and backward regions receive technical training and become active participants in India's technological revolution."

Polymatech will handle the advanced packaging of these high-frequency chips at the Raipur facility, which will also serve as a hub for innovation in RF systems, defense electronics, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and high-performance computing.

Gallium Nitride is globally recognized as a superior alternative to silicon in high-power, high-frequency applications, due to its efficiency, thermal performance, and durability. The establishment of this facility marks India's entry into a high-value, strategic segment of the global semiconductor market.

The Chhattisgarh government has shown its commitment towards not just 'ease of doing business, but also delivering 'speed of doing business'. The state government took swift action to prevent any hindrance in setting up this unit.

The Chhattisgarh government had signed an investment proposal with Polymatech Electronics during the 'Chhattisgarh Investor Connect' held in New Delhi in December 2024. Now with the foundation stone laying ceremony, the Chhattisgarh government is set to set up the state's first advanced semiconductor unit with an investment of Rs 1143 crore.

According to Industry Department officials, the company was allotted land in Sector 5 of Nava Raipur through the tender process in less than 45 days and the registration of the lease deed was completed in less than 25 days. (ANI)