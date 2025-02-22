Chhattisgarh Appropriation Bill 2025 Draft Approved for Assembly Presentation

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao on Saturday briefed the media on key decisions taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. Sao said that the draft of the Chhattisgarh Appropriation Bill-2025 was approved for the presentation of the Third Supplementary Estimates for the financial year 2024-2025 in the Assembly.

Sao added that the council of ministers has decided to expand the list of exempted institutions in Rule 4 of Chhattisgarh State Store Purchase Rules-2002 to ensure the availability of new, improved varieties and quality seeds to the state's farmers.

In addition, the cabinet approved the Chhattisgarh Democracy Fighter Honour Bill-2025 and the governor's address for the fifth session of the Sixth Legislative Assembly.

Arun Sao added that the cabinet has approved the additional government guarantee of 3300 crores to the Chhattisgarh State Marketing Federation. He added that the draft of the Indian Stamp Act-1899 (Chhattisgarh Amendment) Bill-2025 was approved by the cabinet to determine the rates of stamp duty on documents related to bank guarantees.

