Adani Group plans Rs 75,000 cr investment in Chhattisgarh, CM Sai says after meeting Gautam Adani

Raipur: Adani Group will make investments worth totalling Rs 75,000 in Chhattisgarh, in sectors ranging from power, cement, education, health, skill, and tourism, announced the Chief Minister's Office.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani had a meeting, and a few photographs from the meeting were shared by the CMO on Sunday.

The CMO in an X post said that the Chairman of the Adani Group announced a planned investment of Rs 60,000 crore to expand the group's power plants in Raipur, Korba, and Raigarh. This expansion is expected to enhance Chhattisgarh's total power generation capacity by an additional 6,120 MW.

Additionally, the Chairman committed Rs 5,000 crore for the development and expansion of the group's cement plants in the state.

Gautam Adani also assured the state government of a Rs 10,000 crore investment over the next four years to support initiatives in education, healthcare, skill development, and tourism under CSR through the Adani Foundation.

"The meeting also explored potential collaborations in manufacturing defence-related equipment and establishing data centres and a Global Capability Centre in Chhattisgarh," the CMO wrote on X.

This significant investment is expected to drive economic growth, create job opportunities, and enhance the state's overall development, it added. (ANI)