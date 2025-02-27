Abujhmad Peace Half Marathon brings new hope in Naxal-hit Narayanpur

Narayanpur: Coming out from the shadow of naxal menance, the worst insurgency-hit Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh is now gaining popularity for hosting Abujhmad Peace Half Marathon, as per a press release.

With the constant efforts of Chhattisgarh Government and security forces, peace is returning to Narayanpur and development works are getting visible. Moreover, the sports activities are also being recognized.

Adding to the ongoing efforts in combating naxalism, Narayanpur administration and the district police jointly hosting Abujhmad Peace Half Marathon on March 2.

This event is not just a marathon, instead a symbol of the region's progress and bright future. The marathon carries a message of peace, unity and development, aiming to redefine Abujhmad not through its past conflicts but as a land of sports and champions.

The youth in this tribal-dominated district possessed immense sporting talent, but they lack of opportunities due to naxal menace. Chhattisgarh government and district administration have taken and still taking multiple initiatives to link this region into the mainstream and nurture the potential of local youth.

Recently, Abujhmad's athletes delivered impressive performances in the Bastar Olympics. Taking this momentum forward, the half marathon is going to provide a new stage for young talents. Once known for violence and conflict, Abujhmad will now resonate with runners' footsteps.

The route of 21 kilometers marathon, which will be of natural beauty, is going to start from Narayanpur High School Ground and culminate at Basing village in Orchha Block. Participants will run through dense forests and hilly roads, making the marathon not just a test of physical endurance but also an opportunity to experience nature's challenges and beauty.

So far, over 8,000 runners have registered online, and the number is continuously increasing. The excitement for this event is palpable among local youth, security forces, and the general public.

The entire district is celebrating the marathon like a festival. On February 16, a wall painting competition was held, where young artists expressed their imagination of peace and development through colours. Additionally, awareness rallies and promotional campaigns are being conducted across the district. The administration and police have urged people to register their active participation in the event.

The prize to be distributed in the event will collectively be Rs 15,84,000, including Rs 1.50 lakh as the first prize, Rs 1 lakh for second place and Rs 75000 for the third rank.

To ensure a successful and safe event, special security arrangements have been made, including barricading, traffic control, water supply, sanitation, and medical facilities. Special provisions have been arranged for the accommodation, food, and transportation of participants and guests.

"The marathon is scheduled for March 2, with an opening event the day before. We are working on making Abujhmad and Narayanpur known for its rich culture and nature beaity at national and international levels. This area has struggled with Naxalism, and we aim to change its perception through such initiatives," stated Collector Pratishtha Mamgainas quoted by a press release.

This is the fourth edition of the Abujhmad Peace Half Marathon and to promote the event, we previously organized 5 km and 10 km runs in Narayanpur, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Prabhat Kumar.

Recently, we have conducted a promotional run in Kutul village, where we set up a new police camp, said the SP.

Once known as a Naxal stronghold, Narayanpur is now changing its identity through development and sports, the SP added.

Earlier, Narayanpur was known for Naxalism and violence, but awareness campaigns and sports events have started producing champions from here, said local runner Suraj Sahu.

Even Mallakhamb players from our region are brining laurals to Chhattisgarh, he added.

India's Got Talent Season 10 fame and Mallakhamb champion Azmat Faridi also made an appeal to people to register their active participation in the marathon and witness the beauty of the district. (ANI)