Was it just negligence, or deliberate intent to harm: Rohini Acharya after Tejashwi escapes accident

Patna: After the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, escaped a major accident, his sister Rohini Acharya demanded a thorough investigation and asked whether it was just "negligence or a deliberate attempt to harm him".

The incident occurred around 1.30 a.m. on NH-22 near Goraul toll plaza in Vaishali district, as Tejashwi was returning to Patna from a public programme in Madhepura.

A speeding truck rammed into Tejashwi's convoy, injuring three security personnel.

Tejashwi had a close shave as he was just five feet away from the collision point.

Acharya, in a post on social media platform X, expressed grave concern over what she termed as a "serious security lapse."

"The negligence shown by the local administration in Tejashwi's security is a matter of serious concern. It should be investigated immediately," Acharya wrote.

"How did a truck reach in the middle of Tejashwi's convoy? Was it just negligence, or a deliberate intent to harm him?" Rohini said.

She further noted that this was not the first incident involving a security breach in Tejashwi's convoy and demanded accountability from the administration.

Political reactions have begun to pour in, with several RJD leaders echoing Acharya's sentiments and demanding a high-level investigation into the matter.

Some leaders have alleged that the security setup for opposition leaders is being compromised deliberately, while others criticised the state's law and order situation.

Local police responded quickly, stopping the truck at the Goraul toll plaza and detaining the driver for questioning.

Initial reports suggest that the driver lost control, but an official investigation is underway to ascertain whether it was an accident or something else.

Meanwhile, the injured security personnel have been admitted to the Sadar Hospital in Goraul, and one remains under observation due to a head injury.

