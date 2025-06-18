Two public representatives shot dead in Bihar’s Lakhisarai

Patna: In a shocking incident that has sparked panic across Bihar's Lakhisarai district, two local public representatives -- Chandan Kumar Singh, the Mukhiya of Olipur village, and Chandan Kumar, a PACS member -- were shot dead in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place around 12.15 a.m. in Olipur Ramchandrapur village, under the jurisdiction of Pipariya police station.

According to police, the two were returning home from a Shraddh ceremony in the village when unidentified assailants opened fire on them near Hanuman Gali.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots. By the time locals rushed to the spot, the attackers had fled.

Both victims were taken to Lakhisarai Sadar Hospital by family members and residents, but doctors declared them dead on arrival. Preliminary investigations revealed that both had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“A social worker had passed away 10 days ago, and a Brahmin feast was organised on Tuesday night. Both Chandan Kumar Singh and Chandan Kumar had attended it. They were returning home when they were attacked,” said Lakhisarai SP Ajay Kumar.

Senior police officials, including the SDPO, reached the hospital shortly after the incident. They met the victims’ families and launched an initial investigation.

“We are probing all angles. The Pipariya police station has been directed to investigate the matter thoroughly. The culprits will not be spared -- once identified, strict action will be taken,” SP Ajay Kumar said.

So far, police have not been able to identify the attackers or determine the motive behind the murders.

The killings have triggered a wave of fear and speculation in the area.

Security has been tightened, and police are scanning CCTV footage and questioning locals to trace the culprits. Further investigation is underway.

--IANS