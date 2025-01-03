Prashant Kishor Supports BPSC Protest: Indefinite Hunger Strike Demands Exam Cancellation Amid Paper Leak Allegations

Patna: Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor on Friday expressed his continued support for the ongoing BPSC protest at Gandhi Maidan demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Civil Services (BPSC) examination over the alleged paper leak incident, stating that the protest will persist.

"This protest will continue. I have been working in Bihar for the last two and a half years. If I don't do politics, what will I do?" Kishor said. He responded to accusations that his involvement was politically motivated, stating, "If you beat someone, and I am sitting here in support of them--and then you call it politics, then I am doing the politics."

Kishor further criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claiming that Kumar was more focused on maintaining power than addressing the needs of the people.

"Nitish Kumar doesn't want to work; he wants to be in power only, and that's the reason he didn't help the people of Bihar during Covid times. He is not worried about other things but just about being in power," the Jan Suraaj chief added.

Earlier on Thursday, Kishore launched an indefinite hunger strike demanding the cancellation of the BPSC examination over the alleged paper leak incident.

Kishore joined the aspirants of the BPSC in their protest at Gandhi Maidan on Thursday and criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for not meeting the students.

"This is against the egoistic government (of Bihar) whose leader CM Nitish Kumar did not consider meeting the students even when the students had agreed to withdraw the movement if the CM said that the exams couldn't be held... The students were beaten up by the authorities... There is only one way for people like us, Hence I am doing an indefinite hunger strike," he said.

The protesting students in Patna are demanding the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13.

Meanwhile, earlier today, supporters of Purnea MP Pappu Yadav, who organised 'rail roko' at Sachiwalay Halt Railway Station to support the students' protest against BPSC, were dispersed by the police. (ANI)