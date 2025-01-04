Prashant Kishor Continues Indefinite Fast Amid Cold Wave, Highlights Corruption in Bihar Civil Services Exam

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor fast unto death marked the third day amid the cold wave in Patna on Saturday.

The chief has been protesting to express his support towards the protesting BPSC students who have been demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Civil Services (BPSC) examination.

The chief alleged that more than half of the BPSC seats were 'sold'.

"The issue is of bigger corruption charges .. it is that more than half of the seats are sold. The re-examination being held today is for 15,000 students. The protesting 3.50,000 students did not get the opportunity to sit in the exam. It does not matter when you appear in the examination, it does not guarantee you a seat if you studied well... the seat is only given to those who gave the money to the corrupt people," Kishor said speaking to ANI.

Further, the Jan Suraaj chief said that the post of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was being sold at Rs 1.5 crore and people were openly doing it.

"The post of DSP is being sold out at Rs 1.5 crore, people are openly doing that - the government is not commenting on it... the public's action on this will definitely be seen after 5 years, like it was seen when Nitish Kumar got a low number of seats during the elections.." Kishor further added.

On January 3, Kishor jad vowed to continue his indefinite fast until the Bihar government met the demands of the protesting BPSC students.

"There is no question of withdrawing my fast, not until the demands of the students are met. We suggested from our end that the CM should meet the students and together they should bring out a solution. If that happens then I have no problem stopping the fast," he told ANI.

The students are calling for the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13, due to alleged question paper leaks. (ANI)