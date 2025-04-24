Panchayats have been strengthened through technology: PM Modi in Bihar

Madhubani: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted that ensuring adequate funds for Panchayats has been a priority for the government and said that the entire country is connected with Mithila and Bihar.

Addressing the public at National Panchayati Raj Day in Bihar's Madhubani, PM Modi paid tributes to the great poet and national icon, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar Ji, on his death anniversary.

"Today, on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day, the entire country is connected with Mithila and Bihar. Today, the foundation stone and inauguration of projects worth thousands of crores of rupees related to the development of the country and Bihar have been laid here. These various works related to electricity, railways and infrastructure will create new employment opportunities in Bihar," PM Modi said.

Stating that Bihar is the land where Mahatma Gandhi expanded the mantra of Satyagraha, PM Modi highlighted Mahatma Gandhi's firm belief that India's rapid development is only possible when its villages are strong.

He emphasised that the concept of Panchayati Raj was rooted in this sentiment.

"Over the past decade, continuous steps have been taken to empower Panchayats. Technology has played a significant role in strengthening Panchayats, with over 2 lakh Gram Panchayats connected to the internet in the last decade", he added.

PM Modi pointed out that more than 5.5 lakh Common Service Centres have been established in villages, underlining that the digitalisation of Panchayats has brought additional benefits, such as easy access to documents like birth and death certificates, and landholding certificates.

He said that while the nation received a new Parliament building after decades of independence, 30,000 new Panchayat Bhawans have also been constructed across the country.

"Over the past decade, Panchayats have received more than Rs 2 lakh crore, all of which has been utilised for the development of villages", he said.

Highlighting that one of the major issues faced by Gram Panchayats has been related to land disputes, the Prime Minister mentioned the frequent disagreements over which land is residential, agricultural, Panchayat-owned, or government-owned.

He emphasised that to address this issue, the digitisation of land records is being undertaken, which has helped resolve unnecessary disputes effectively.

PM Modi emphasised that today, a significant number of women from economically weaker sections, Dalits, Mahadalits, backwards, and extremely backwards communities are serving as public representatives in Bihar, describing it as true social justice and genuine social participation.

He underlined that democracy thrives and becomes stronger with greater participation.

Reflecting this vision, PM Modi noted that a law providing 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies has also been enacted.

He remarked that this will benefit women across all states, giving our sisters and daughters greater representation.

He said that across the country, 15 lakh poor families have been issued approval letters for the construction of new houses, including 3.5 lakh beneficiaries from Bihar.

PM Modi highlighted that today, financial assistance has been sent to approximately 10 lakh poor families for their permanent houses, including 80,000 rural families and 1 lakh urban families from Bihar.

"The past decade has been a decade of infrastructure development for India", said the Prime Minister, highlighting that this modern infrastructure is strengthening the foundation of a developed India.

He noted that for the first time, over 12 crore rural families have received tap water connections in their homes, underlining that more than 2.5 crore households have been electrified, and those who never imagined cooking on gas stoves have now received gas cylinders.

"Even in challenging regions like Ladakh and Siachen, where providing basic facilities is difficult, 4G and 5G mobile connections have now been established, reflecting the nation's current priorities", he added.

PM Modi further said that highlighted advancements in healthcare, noting that institutions like AIIMS were once limited to major cities like Delhi.

"AIIMS is now being established in Darbhanga, and the number of medical colleges in the country has nearly doubled in the past decade and mentioned the construction of a new medical college in Jhanjharpur," he said.

He emphasized that to ensure quality healthcare in villages, over 1.5 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been established across the country, including more than 10,000 in Bihar.

"India is rapidly advancing its connectivity through infrastructure like railways, roads, and airports", highlighted PM Modi, noting that metro projects are underway in Patna, and over two dozen cities across the country are now connected with metro facilities.

He emphasised that air connectivity in Mithila and Bihar has improved significantly with Darbhanga Airport, and the expansion of Patna Airport is underway.

"These development projects are creating new employment opportunities in Bihar", he added.

PM Modi said that the Makhana Research Centre has been accorded national status.

"Makhana, a cultural staple of Mithila, has now gained global recognition as a superfood", highlighted PM Modi, mentioning that makhana has been granted a GI tag, officially certifying it as a product of this region.

He also highlighted the Budget announcement of the Makhana Board, which is expected to transform the fortunes of makhana farmers, emphasising that Bihar's makhana will now reach international markets as a superfood.

PM Modi noted that the National Institute of Food Technology and Management is being established in Bihar, which will support the youth in setting up small enterprises related to food processing.

The Prime Minister further emphasised that Bihar is making consistent progress in fisheries along with agriculture, highlighting that fishermen now have access to the benefits of the Kisan Credit Card, providing advantages to numerous families involved in fisheries.

"Under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, projects worth hundreds of crores have been executed in Bihar," the PM said.

Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple development projects worth over Rs 13,480 crore in Bihar. (ANI)