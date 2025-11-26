Nitish Kumar inspects Patna-Bihta elevated road, asks officials to expedite project

Patna: Following the Bihar Assembly elections, development work across the state has gained significant momentum. In this backdrop, efforts are underway to fast-track the completion of the Patna–Bihta elevated road.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday conducted an on-site inspection of the Danapur–Bihta elevated corridor and reviewed the progress of the project.

He instructed officials to ensure that the construction work is completed within the stipulated timeframe.

The Danapur–Bihta elevated corridor is targeted for completion by September 2026.

Nitish Kumar has directed officials and representatives of the construction agency to accelerate the pace of work and promptly resolve all obstacles.

He also instructed that the pending compensation for land acquisition be disbursed without delay so that farmers and affected families receive timely relief.

The Patna–Bihta elevated road, once completed, is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion, ensure smoother connectivity between Patna and Bihta, and provide safer and more comfortable travel for commuters.

The project is seen as a major step towards strengthening Bihar’s infrastructure and boosting regional development.

Road Construction Department Minister Nitin Naveen emphasised that the department serves as the backbone of Bihar’s development.

He asserted that in the next five years, the government aims to expedite the construction of expressways, ring roads, and major infrastructure projects.

Monitoring systems will be strengthened through technology, and strict emphasis will be placed on maintaining construction quality.

The minister further stated that under the Chief Minister’s leadership, the department will speed up initiatives to connect rural areas with urban centres, improve roads leading to tourist destinations, and link industrial corridors with the rest of the state.

Digital systems will be adopted to monitor construction quality, and road safety protocols will be rigorously implemented.

With the accelerated push for road and transportation projects, the state government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring timely project completion while maintaining high standards through digital monitoring and enhanced safety norms.

--IANS