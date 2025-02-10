NDA Will Win Bihar Better Than Delhi: JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha

New Delhi: Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Monday asserted that Bihar is benefitting from the work of the double-engine government and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win in the state in the forthwith Assembly polls in a better way than Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Jha emphasised that because of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, people have been able to better understand Bihar for the last 20 years.

"He (Tejashwi Yadav) is right that the people of Bihar do not want to go back to the old times. People do not want to go back to the condition of Bihar which was there during his government. Bihar is benefitting from the work of the double-engine government... NDA will win there (Bihar) in a better way than Delhi," the JD(U) MP said.

With Assembly elections scheduled for November this year, Bihar received significant attention in the Budget. Finance Minister Sitharaman announced the expansion of Patna Airport, the establishment of four new greenfield airports, and the construction of a brownfield airport in Bihar.

She also highlighted the Western Kosi Canal ERM project in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar.

"Financial support will be provided for the Western Kosi Canal ERM project benefitting a large number of farmers cultivating over 50,000 hectares of land in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar," she said.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar praised the Union Budget 2025, describing it as a "progressive and forward-thinking" financial plan that promises to accelerate both national and state-level development.

Kumar had expressed particular appreciation for several Bihar-specific initiatives, including the creation of the Makhana Board, Greenfield Airports in Bihar and the Western Kosi Canal Project in Mithilaanchal, and said all this will significantly contribute to the state's economic growth and infrastructure expansion.

On the other side, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav criticised the Union Budget for failing to mention a "special package" for Bihar and called the budget "unfair" to the state.

Addressing a press conference in Bihar's Vaishali, Yadav accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of failing to secure a better deal for the state despite being an ally of the ruling BJP at the Centre. (ANI)